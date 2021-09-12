checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.09.2021, 23:51  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer
Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash

12-Sep-2021 / 23:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash

Munich, September 12, 2021 - Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, has announced, following discussions with zooplus AG (the "Company"), that it will increase the consideration for the voluntary public takeover offer to the Company's shareholders announced on August 13, 2021 by EUR 70.00 to EUR 460.00 in cash per zooplus share. The offer is superior to alternative offers the Company has received. Hence, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company welcome the increase in the consideration. Subject to a review of the offer document, both boards continue to support the takeover offer and intend to recommend its acceptance.

Company profile:
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.

For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.

Press / Investor relations contact:
zooplus AG
Diana Apostol
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 Munich
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503
Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com
Website: https://investors.zooplus.com

Finsbury Glover Hering
Tanja Dorr
Ludwigstraße 8
80539 Munich
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 60 465-803
Mobil.: +49 (0) 160 99 27 19 75
Email: tanja.dorr@fgh.com

12-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
E-mail: contact@zooplus.com
Internet: investors.zooplus.com
ISIN: DE0005111702
WKN: 511170
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1232792

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1232792  12-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

