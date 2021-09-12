DGAP-Adhoc Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer
zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Company profile:
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.
For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.
12-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
