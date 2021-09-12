zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash Munich, September 12, 2021 - Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, has announced, following discussions with zooplus AG (the " Company "), that it will increase the consideration for the voluntary public takeover offer to the Company's shareholders announced on August 13, 2021 by EUR 70.00 to EUR 460.00 in cash per zooplus share. The offer is superior to alternative offers the Company has received. Hence, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company welcome the increase in the consideration. Subject to a review of the offer document, both boards continue to support the takeover offer and intend to recommend its acceptance.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash 12-Sep-2021 / 23:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.



