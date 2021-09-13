BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that clinical results and subgroup analyses from the Company’s robust lung cancer program will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

“We continue to make meaningful progress with our deep immuno-oncology portfolio, including our lung cancer program of seven Phase 3 trials in NSCLC. Driven by growing clinical insights, we are working to accelerate the development of tislelizumab in novel combinations in lung cancer, including with our internally discovered potent investigational anti-TIGIT antibody ociperlimab and therapeutic agents from collaborations, such as sitravatinib,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “In addition, our scientists are exploring new modalities for potential combinations with tislelizumab in lung cancer and other solid tumors, and with the ongoing Novartis collaboration, tislelizumab can be leveraged with their oncology pipeline for more combination opportunities. We plan to work to realize the therapeutic potential of this differentiated checkpoint inhibitor through combinations in various tumor types for patients worldwide.”

Broad Lung Cancer Program Focused on Tislelizumab Combination Treatments

BeiGene is pursuing diverse mechanisms of action in combination with tislelizumab to complement targeting of the PD-1 pathway for potentially improved clinical outcomes or to overcome resistance associated with disease progression.

In NSCLC, many patients who have achieved a response to front-line anti-PD-1 antibody treatment eventually relapse due to resistance. Through its collaboration with Mirati Therapeutics, BeiGene is investigating the combination of tislelizumab and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor potentially capable of reversing immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment to overcome immune resistance. BeiGene is conducting a Phase 3 trial of this novel combination in NSCLC, and clinical results from an ongoing Phase 1b trial in patients with metastatic NSCLC, both naïve and refractory or resistance to anti-PD-(L)1 treatment, will be presented at ESMO Congress 2021.