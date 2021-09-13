Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the publication of an abstract highlighting new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in first-line HER2-expressing GEA. An updated and expanded data set will be presented at the ESMO Annual Congress taking place virtually on September 16-21, 2021.

Thirty patients had been treated with zanidatamab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (either mFOLFOX6, CAPOX, or FP), and 14 patients remained on treatment.

The confirmed objective response rate was 68.2% and the disease control rate was 90.9% in 22 HER2-positive response-evaluable patients.

Treatment related adverse events were generally consistent with previous reports of zanidatamab and/or the chemotherapy regimens, with the majority reported as Grade 1 or 2 in severity.

“The initial data from the abstract highlight an encouraging objective response rate for zanidatamab combined with standard of care chemotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive GEA,” said Neil Josephson, M.D., Zymeworks’ Interim Chief Medical Officer. “We’re looking forward to presenting at the Congress the full updated data, which further support zanidatamab’s potential as the new foundational HER2-targeted therapy.”

ESMO Presentation

The abstract is available on the ESMO conference website. The presentation will be available on Thursday, September 16 at 8:30 am CEST, 2:30 am ET, to conference registrants on the ESMO conference website as well as to the general public on the Zymeworks website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

Title: Phase (Ph) 2 Study of Zanidatamab + Chemotherapy (chemo) in First Line (1L) HER2-expressing Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA)

Lead Author: Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, US

Abstract: 3678

E-poster: 1380P

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the updated data after it is published on September 16. The event will be led by Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., Zymeworks’ President and CEO and Neil Josephson, M.D., Zymeworks’ Interim Chief Medical Officer, and will include a presentation by medical oncologist and principal investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Ku and members of Zymeworks’ executive team will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.