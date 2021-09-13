checkAd

Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 00:49  |  41   |   |   

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the publication of an abstract highlighting new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in first-line HER2-expressing GEA. An updated and expanded data set will be presented at the ESMO Annual Congress taking place virtually on September 16-21, 2021.

Abstract highlights from March 18, 2021 data cut:

  • Thirty patients had been treated with zanidatamab in combination with standard of care chemotherapy (either mFOLFOX6, CAPOX, or FP), and 14 patients remained on treatment.
  • The confirmed objective response rate was 68.2% and the disease control rate was 90.9% in 22 HER2-positive response-evaluable patients.
  • Treatment related adverse events were generally consistent with previous reports of zanidatamab and/or the chemotherapy regimens, with the majority reported as Grade 1 or 2 in severity.

“The initial data from the abstract highlight an encouraging objective response rate for zanidatamab combined with standard of care chemotherapy in patients with metastatic HER2-positive GEA,” said Neil Josephson, M.D., Zymeworks’ Interim Chief Medical Officer. “We’re looking forward to presenting at the Congress the full updated data, which further support zanidatamab’s potential as the new foundational HER2-targeted therapy.”

ESMO Presentation
 The abstract is available on the ESMO conference website. The presentation will be available on Thursday, September 16 at 8:30 am CEST, 2:30 am ET, to conference registrants on the ESMO conference website as well as to the general public on the Zymeworks website at https://ir.zymeworks.com/events-and-presentations.

Title: Phase (Ph) 2 Study of Zanidatamab + Chemotherapy (chemo) in First Line (1L) HER2-expressing Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA)
 Lead Author: Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, US
Abstract: 3678
E-poster: 1380P

Conference Call and Webcast
 The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the updated data after it is published on September 16. The event will be led by Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., Zymeworks’ President and CEO and Neil Josephson, M.D., Zymeworks’ Interim Chief Medical Officer, and will include a presentation by medical oncologist and principal investigator, Geoffrey Ku, M.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Ku and members of Zymeworks’ executive team will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the call.

Seite 1 von 4
Zymeworks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers (GEA) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the publication of an abstract highlighting new clinical data for zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering