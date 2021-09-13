Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music

“I approach music as a full sensory experience by creating worlds that my fans can step into,” said Abel Tesfaye, the singer, songwriter, and record producer better known as The Weeknd. “Dolby Atmos is an experience. It takes music to a new place by creating an immersive world where you can feel every detail. It’s surreal and allows me to create music without limits.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with The Weeknd to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. The long-form commercial explores how The Weeknd creates sensory experiences through music. Fans looking to connect with The Weeknd on a deeper, more emotional level, can experience his recently released single “ Take My Breath ” along with other favorites today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

The video takes fans inside the mind of one of music’s most renowned artists, The Weeknd, as he speaks about creating new worlds for fans through his music. With Dolby Atmos, you’re given a passport into these worlds to discover and feel every detail of his creative vision.

“The creativity and layers behind The Weeknd’s music is a perfect showcase for the power of Dolby Atmos,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Listening to ‘Take My Breath’ in Dolby Atmos is an incredible experience that takes you to another place.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by Somesuch-based directing duo Cliqua. Cliqua have amassed over 700 million plays of their videos and were the creators behind The Weeknd’s music video for “Take My Breath.”

“Take My Breath” is the first single from The Weeknd’s highly anticipated forthcoming album and follow up to his critically acclaimed album After Hours, which was his fourth #1 album in the United States. The sonically charged track exemplifies The Weeknd’s ability to consistently evolve his sound and his knack for storytelling through music. Fans can enjoy the song today in Dolby Atmos along with his four most recent albums – After Hours, My Dear Melancholy, Starboy, and Beauty Behind the Madness – which are now streaming on Apple Music.