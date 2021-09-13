MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress

Posters will be available on September 16, 2021. Details are as follows:

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced poster presentations relating to multiple investigational product candidates at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference, taking place September 16-21, 2021.

620P - MGC018, an Anti-B7-H3 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results of Phase 1 Cohort Expansion

Preliminary clinical results from the Phase 1 cohort expansion study of MGC018 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer will be presented in this poster. The abstract submitted to ESMO included data as of May 3, 2021, while the final poster will include updated results as of August 16, 2021.

Presentation Topic: Genitourinary tumours, prostate

1379P - Margetuximab with Retifanlimab in HER2+, PD-L1+ First-Line Unresectable/Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma (GEA): MAHOGANY Cohort A

Results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treatment-naïve patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) who are positive for both HER2 and PD-L1 will be presented in this poster. The efficacy data and safety cutoff dates for this poster were July 19, 2021 and August 3, 2021, respectively.

Presentation Topic: Oesophagogastric cancer

627P - Phase 2 Neoadjuvant Trial of the Anti-B7-H3 Antibody, Enoblituzumab, in Men with Localized Prostate Cancer: Safety, Efficacy, and Immune Correlates

Results of a Phase 2 neoadjuvant trial of enoblituzumab in men with localized prostate cancer will be presented in this poster by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Presentation Topic: Genitourinary tumours, prostate

926TiP - Phase 2 Trial of Enoblituzumab Plus Retifanlimab or Tebotelimab in First-Line Treatment of Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

A trial-in-progress poster regarding the Phase 2 study of enoblituzumab, an Fc‐engineered, anti‐B7‐H3 monoclonal antibody, will be presented.

Presentation Topic: Head and neck cancer, excluding thyroid

The abstracts referenced above were submitted to ESMO in May 2021 and are available on the ESMO website. The posters will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESMO website and on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm on or around September 16, 2021.