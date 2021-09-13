Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"

“I believe Dolby Atmos takes music to the next level. It’s game-changing and hits you differently,” said Justin Bieber. “It’s the best I’ve heard my music. That’s a fact.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with global superstar Justin Bieber to celebrate his latest single “Ghost” and a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. In this long-form commercial , the world will see the versatility of Justin’s musical talent while exploring “Ghost.” Fans looking to connect with Justin on a deeper, more emotional level, can enjoy “ Ghost ” and JUSTICE today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

“Today we are celebrating a new era for music and the story behind 'Ghost,'” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Through this exclusive piece, Justin sheds a new light on the inspiration behind his latest single while putting his artistry on full display. When experienced in Dolby Atmos, fans will hear the song like never before.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by GRAMMY-nominated American music video director, commercial director, and filmmaker, Colin Tilley. Colin is one of the most sought-after talents known for his work writing and directing videos for some of the world’s most prolific names in music, including music videos for Justin’s JUSTICE album.

“Ghost” is the latest single from Justin’s multi-platinum sixth studio album JUSTICE, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. All 22 songs from the album are available to enjoy in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music, including chart-topping global smashes “Peaches” feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar, “Holy” feat. Chance The Rapper, “Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco, “Anyone,” and “Hold On.” Fans can also enjoy other Justin favorites in Dolby Atmos including his recent collaboration with Kid Laroi – “Stay,” one of the top songs on the US charts today.