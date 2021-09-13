checkAd

Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her Hit Song “Traitor”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 02:30  |  48   |   |   

Fans can enjoy Olivia’s debut studio album SOUR in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music today

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. Fans looking to connect with Olivia on a deeper, more emotional level can enjoy SOUR today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

"I create music to tell my story and to share how I'm feeling. Songwriting is a cathartic process that’s often the clearest window into your soul,” said Olivia. “Experiencing music in Dolby Atmos is magical and allows you to hear music in a whole new way.”

The long-form commercial provides an intimate look at Olivia as she moves seamlessly between singer-songwriter, performer, and breakthrough artist on a journey of self-discovery through her craft. With Dolby Atmos, Olivia is able to look at music in a whole new way and convey her artistic expression to connect more deeply with her music.

“Olivia’s incredible talent has not only made her one of the year’s biggest artists, but one of music’s most esteemed voices,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “With this piece, we experience the emotion of Olivia as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Listening to SOUR in Dolby Atmos is a visceral experience that will move listeners in a whole new way.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by the award-winning British director, Sophie Muller of PRETTYBIRD. Sophie has worked with some of the biggest names in music and her work has received numerous prestigious awards including a GRAMMY, a BRIT, as well as several MTV Music Video Awards.

SOUR, entirely co-written by Olivia, embodies a minimalist yet mesmerizing form of alt-pop. Each song centered on the L.A.-based artist’s beautifully detailed storytelling, unforgettably original narrative voice, and undeniable boldness. With its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, SOUR made history by earning the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever. Fans can enjoy all 15 songs from the critically acclaimed breakthrough album like never before in Dolby Atmos including the hits “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u,” which are now streaming on Apple Music.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her Hit Song “Traitor” Fans can enjoy Olivia’s debut studio album SOUR in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music todaySAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF Presented in Late Breaking Clinical ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
Telix and Radius Sign Italian Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...