Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her Hit Song “Traitor”

"I create music to tell my story and to share how I'm feeling. Songwriting is a cathartic process that’s often the clearest window into your soul,” said Olivia. “Experiencing music in Dolby Atmos is magical and allows you to hear music in a whole new way.”

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, teamed up with multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. Fans looking to connect with Olivia on a deeper, more emotional level can enjoy SOUR today in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

The long-form commercial provides an intimate look at Olivia as she moves seamlessly between singer-songwriter, performer, and breakthrough artist on a journey of self-discovery through her craft. With Dolby Atmos, Olivia is able to look at music in a whole new way and convey her artistic expression to connect more deeply with her music.

“Olivia’s incredible talent has not only made her one of the year’s biggest artists, but one of music’s most esteemed voices,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “With this piece, we experience the emotion of Olivia as a singer, songwriter, and performer. Listening to SOUR in Dolby Atmos is a visceral experience that will move listeners in a whole new way.”

The piece was created to celebrate a new era for music in Dolby Atmos. As a driving force in sound innovation, Dolby Atmos pushes the boundaries of creativity so that music can be expressed and felt at its fullest. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby aims to create the strongest bond possible between artists, their stories, and the world. The video was directed by the award-winning British director, Sophie Muller of PRETTYBIRD. Sophie has worked with some of the biggest names in music and her work has received numerous prestigious awards including a GRAMMY, a BRIT, as well as several MTV Music Video Awards.

SOUR, entirely co-written by Olivia, embodies a minimalist yet mesmerizing form of alt-pop. Each song centered on the L.A.-based artist’s beautifully detailed storytelling, unforgettably original narrative voice, and undeniable boldness. With its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, SOUR made history by earning the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever. Fans can enjoy all 15 songs from the critically acclaimed breakthrough album like never before in Dolby Atmos including the hits “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u,” which are now streaming on Apple Music.