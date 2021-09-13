STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced the publication of an abstract disclosing novel clinical interim data from the CANFOUR study. The abstract was submitted in May 2021 for the upcoming ESMO Congress starting 16 September, 2021. In 15 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients evaluated for efficacy, nadunolimab (CAN04) combined with gemcitabine/cisplatin showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 60%, a median duration of response (DOR) of 6.2 months and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.2 months. All these efficacy parameters compare favorably to historical control data from gemcitabine/cisplatin only. The safety profile was good. The most notable adverse event was neutropenia occurring more frequently than expected from chemotherapy alone. The neutropenia can be managed with the use of G-CSF and/or by dose reductions. Further updated NSCLC data obtained from a read-out in August 2021 will be presented in the poster which will also be published on Cantargia's website.

Interim results from the phase II part of the ongoing CANFOUR study have been published in an abstract submitted to the upcoming ESMO Congress. In the abstract, new NSCLC data are disclosed and these are based on 22 patients, with 15 treated long enough to be included in an interim efficacy analysis. In summary, the efficacy of nadunolimab combination therapy is favorable compared to historical data for chemotherapy only. The ORR was 60% (1 complete response, 6 confirmed partial responses, and 2 partial responses in patients awaiting a confirmatory scan), which is higher than 22-28% in first line patients published for gemcitabine/cisplatin alone1,2. The median DOR of 6.2 months and PFS of 8.2 months compare favorably to historical control data showing median DOR of 5.1 months and PFS of 5.1 months2. The data also demonstrate a good safety profile. As previously reported, rates of neutropenia and febrile neutropenia are higher than expected from chemotherapy alone, although this can be controlled by proactive use of G-CSF and/or dose reductions. The abstract further discloses efficacy results from combination therapy in the pancreatic cancer (PDAC) combination arm.