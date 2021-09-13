The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo

EDINBURGH, Scotland, LA RIOJA, Spain and REDOVÁN, Spain, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engineered Stone Group (the "ES Group") today announced that it has acquired Fiora and Nuovvo, two of Europe's leading manufacturers of bathroom products. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The Engineered Stone Group is a leading material specialist focused on the production of engineered stone bathroom products, including shower trays, basins, bathtubs and panels. The ES Group provides a broad offering of brands and high-quality products, coupled with a commitment to outstanding customer service and the scale to invest in continued product innovation. The ES Group is comprised of Marmite, Acquabella, F&D Group, Mcbath, and now, Fiora and Nuovvo. The ES Group was established by The Cranemere Group, a holding company focused on building high-quality businesses over the long term.

Established 35 years ago, Fiora has been a pioneer and leading brand in the premium engineered stone bathroom products segment. Serving retail customers in more than 30 countries through its extensive commercial network, Fiora offers premium quality shower trays, basins, countertops and bathroom furniture. With approximately 140 employees, Fiora operates out of its headquarters in La Rioja, with four warehouses across Europe to ensure rapid and consistent delivery to its customers in its core markets.

Located in Redován, Spain, Nuovvo is a fast-growing manufacturer of branded and private label engineered stone shower trays, panels and countertops. Founded in 2011, Nuovvo offers customers a compelling combination of quality, value and speed, combined with a commitment to innovation and design. Nuovvo today employs more than 120 people, and in 2020, completed the development of one of the largest modern facilities in the sector with significant capacity for expansion.

"The acquisitions of Fiora and Nuovvo are important milestones for the ES Group and bring new technology, enhanced geographic reach and high-quality production capacity that will meaningfully enhance our Group," said Brian McCluskie, CEO of the ES Group. "We are confident that the additions of Fiora and Nuovvo to our Group will greatly benefit all our customers, and will ultimately allow us to provide an even more differentiated set of high-quality products and services. I look forward to working closely with Fernando Soriano, Daniel Morata Lopez and their teams."