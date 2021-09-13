checkAd

The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 06:00  |  12   |   |   

Fiora and Nuovvo Join ES Group's Portfolio of Leading Companies in the Engineered Stone Bathroom Products Segment

EDINBURGH, Scotland, LA RIOJA, Spain and REDOVÁN, Spain, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engineered Stone Group (the "ES Group") today announced that it has acquired Fiora and Nuovvo, two of Europe's leading manufacturers of bathroom products. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The Engineered Stone Group is a leading material specialist focused on the production of engineered stone bathroom products, including shower trays, basins, bathtubs and panels. The ES Group provides a broad offering of brands and high-quality products, coupled with a commitment to outstanding customer service and the scale to invest in continued product innovation. The ES Group is comprised of Marmite, Acquabella, F&D Group, Mcbath, and now, Fiora and Nuovvo. The ES Group was established by The Cranemere Group, a holding company focused on building high-quality businesses over the long term.

Established 35 years ago, Fiora has been a pioneer and leading brand in the premium engineered stone bathroom products segment. Serving retail customers in more than 30 countries through its extensive commercial network, Fiora offers premium quality shower trays, basins, countertops and bathroom furniture. With approximately 140 employees, Fiora operates out of its headquarters in La Rioja, with four warehouses across Europe to ensure rapid and consistent delivery to its customers in its core markets.

Located in Redován, Spain, Nuovvo is a fast-growing manufacturer of branded and private label engineered stone shower trays, panels and countertops. Founded in 2011, Nuovvo offers customers a compelling combination of quality, value and speed, combined with a commitment to innovation and design. Nuovvo today employs more than 120 people, and in 2020, completed the development of one of the largest modern facilities in the sector with significant capacity for expansion.

"The acquisitions of Fiora and Nuovvo are important milestones for the ES Group and bring new technology, enhanced geographic reach and high-quality production capacity that will meaningfully enhance our Group," said Brian McCluskie, CEO of the ES Group. "We are confident that the additions of Fiora and Nuovvo to our Group will greatly benefit all our customers, and will ultimately allow us to provide an even more differentiated set of high-quality products and services. I look forward to working closely with Fernando Soriano, Daniel Morata Lopez and their teams."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo Fiora and Nuovvo Join ES Group's Portfolio of Leading Companies in the Engineered Stone Bathroom Products Segment EDINBURGH, Scotland, LA RIOJA, Spain and REDOVÁN, Spain, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Engineered Stone Group (the "ES Group") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...