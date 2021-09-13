checkAd

Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with German developer and operator of renewable energy projects, wpd AG, for three projects - Chuangwei 2, Leadway 2 and Hsinyuan wind farms in Taiwan.The Hsinyuan wind farm includes six V136-4.2 MW …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with German developer and operator of renewable energy projects, wpd AG, for three projects - Chuangwei 2, Leadway 2 and Hsinyuan wind farms in Taiwan.
  • The Hsinyuan wind farm includes six V136-4.2 MW turbines with 112m towers
  • Chuangwei 2 and Leadway 2 wind farms will be installed with four and two V117-4.2 MW turbines with 91.5m towers, respectively
