EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Investment Orell Füssli LtdMedien: Orell Füssli Ltd acquires majority stake in technology company Procivis Ltd 13-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Orell Füssli Ltd acquires majority stake in technology company Procivis Ltd

Zurich, September 13th, 2021 - As a long-standing partner of government organisations and a leading systems provider for security technologies and the individualisation of documents of value, Orell Füssli Ltd sets technological standards. As part of the strategic development, Orell Füssli is acquiring a controlling majority in Procivis Ltd, a leading Swiss technology company for the digitisation of services in the public sector. This transaction strengthens Orell Füssli's position in the market for physical and digital identity and certificate solutions and opens up new innovation and business potentials. Procivis will continue to be managed by the existing management team under the leadership of Daniel Gasteiger.

The accelerated digitalization of the economy and society in recent months has led to increasingly digital interactions and processes in business and government. This often requires identity documents and

certificates, which are until today mostly produced and used physically. In the future Orell Füssli will offer both physical and digital identity and certificate solutions from a single source, based on secure and unalterable data from trustworthy sources. Additional functionalities are intended to facilitate seamless, simple and efficient interactions and business processes for users, authorities and companies.

The implementation of this strategy requires innovative technologies and specific digital competencies. For this reason, Orell Füssli acquired a stake in Procivis in spring 2020, which is realizing the potential of a digital society with forward-looking technology solutions for digital identities and eGovernment. Procivis' smartphone-based identity solution has already been successfully introduced at several customers and enables users to handle their own data in a self-determined way.