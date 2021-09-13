Helvetia increases its growth and earnings, benefits from Caser takeover and makes a successful start to the helvetia 20.25 strategy period

checkAd

St.Gallen, 13 September 2021

The most important details about the 2021 interim financial statements at a glance:

Profitable growth in line with the strategy during the first half of the year

  • Helvetia increased its business volume in the first half of 2021 by 21.0 percent (in original currency) to CHF 6,940.6 million.
  • The non-life business grew by a total of 31.5 percent in original currency. This was thanks to both Caser and organically generated growth, which was broad-based across all segments and country markets.
  • The life business generated growth of 8.7 percent. In addition to the positive impact of Caser, capital-efficient investment-linked insurance products in the individual life business in all country markets performed pleasingly.
  • In line with the objectives of the helvetia 20.25 strategy, Helvetia posted strong growth in the fee business, primarily thanks to Caser.
  • The IFRS result after tax improved to CHF 262.4 million (first half of 2020: CHF -16.9 million) during the first half of 2021 due to a good investment result and solid technical results.

Acquisition of the Spanish insurance company Caser pays off

  • Caser made a positive contribution to the growth and earnings of the Helvetia Group during the first six months of 2021.

Summer storms show that Helvetia is there when it matters

  • Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50 000 claims across the Group, more than ever before in such a short period of time. The claims service worked intensively, living up to Helvetia's purpose of being there when it matters.
  • In June, the storms led to a net claims burden of around CHF 70 million, primarily in Switzerland.

Dynamic start to the implementation of the helvetia 20.25 strategy

