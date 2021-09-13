Helvetia increases its growth and earnings, benefits from Caser takeover and makes a successful start to the helvetia 20.25 strategy period

The most important details about the 2021 interim financial statements at a glance:

Profitable growth in line with the strategy during the first half of the year

Helvetia increased its business volume in the first half of 2021 by 21.0 percent (in original currency) to CHF 6,940.6 million.

The non-life business grew by a total of 31.5 percent in original currency. This was thanks to both Caser and organically generated growth, which was broad-based across all segments and country markets.

The life business generated growth of 8.7 percent. In addition to the positive impact of Caser, capital-efficient investment-linked insurance products in the individual life business in all country markets performed pleasingly.

In line with the objectives of the helvetia 20.25 strategy, Helvetia posted strong growth in the fee business, primarily thanks to Caser.

The IFRS result after tax improved to CHF 262.4 million (first half of 2020: CHF -16.9 million) during the first half of 2021 due to a good investment result and solid technical results.

Acquisition of the Spanish insurance company Caser pays off

Caser made a positive contribution to the growth and earnings of the Helvetia Group during the first six months of 2021.

Summer storms show that Helvetia is there when it matters

Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50 000 claims across the Group, more than ever before in such a short period of time. The claims service worked intensively, living up to Helvetia's purpose of being there when it matters.

In June, the storms led to a net claims burden of around CHF 70 million, primarily in Switzerland.

Dynamic start to the implementation of the helvetia 20.25 strategy