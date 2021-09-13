Energy sector must lead the change by rapidly decarbonizing and increasing its capacity

To reach net zero and limit warming to 1.5 degrees, the global energy sector needs to halve emissions this decade

€6 trillion – approximately 7% of global GDP – in investments will be required to realize this ambitious transition

Investments would lead to net benefits to society and the economy

Average consumer energy bills will drop if transition is done right

Amsterdam, September 13, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets, published today a new research report called “ Supercharging Net Zero ”, which uses economic modeling to examine how the international energy sector can lead the way to achieving net zero greenhouse emissions. The report confirms that, if the global energy sector fails to rapidly decarbonize and increase its generation capacity, the world will lose the race to net zero.

Strong and sustained reductions in CO 2 -emissions and other greenhouse gases are key to limiting climate change, as was confirmed in the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) launched in August of this year. Human actions still have the potential to determine the future course of climate. Arcadis believes the energy sector has the key role to play in catalyzing the change. That is why, today, it released Supercharging Net Zero.

This new report uses economic modeling to simulate the conditions necessary for the global energy sector to rapidly shift from fossil fuels to renewable power generation. It focuses on how ten key markets would need to contribute to a global energy transition, drawing out takeaways that can support in guiding the transition to renewable energy and decarbonize with a heightened sense of urgency. “The energy sector holds the key that can unlock the solutions we need to tackle climate change”, the report says. It confirms that now is the time to act.

Supercharging Net Zero addresses important implications of transitioning to a net zero world in time to contain global warming to within 1.5 degrees. All countries in this report would need to halve energy sector emissions by 2029, most of them within the next four years. At the same time, the global energy sector would need to dramatically expand its electricity generation capacity to meet growing demand. Approximately €6 trillion of investments are needed to realize this, for example in renewable energy technology and grid expansion. The world needs to invest more – and faster – than it is currently. All these investments would lead to net benefits to society and the economy. If done right, the energy transition could bring down the cost of electricity and free up billions of euros in disposable income.