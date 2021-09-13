checkAd

Arcadis energy transition report radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global warming threshold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 07:00  |  28   |   |   

  • Energy sector must lead the change by rapidly decarbonizing and increasing its capacity
  • To reach net zero and limit warming to 1.5 degrees, the global energy sector needs to halve emissions this decade
  • €6 trillion – approximately 7% of global GDP – in investments will be required to realize this ambitious transition
  • Investments would lead to net benefits to society and the economy
  • Average consumer energy bills will drop if transition is done right

Amsterdam, September 13, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets, published today a new research report called “Supercharging Net Zero”, which uses economic modeling to examine how the international energy sector can lead the way to achieving net zero greenhouse emissions. The report confirms that, if the global energy sector fails to rapidly decarbonize and increase its generation capacity, the world will lose the race to net zero.

Strong and sustained reductions in CO2-emissions and other greenhouse gases are key to limiting climate change, as was confirmed in the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) launched in August of this year. Human actions still have the potential to determine the future course of climate. Arcadis believes the energy sector has the key role to play in catalyzing the change. That is why, today, it released Supercharging Net Zero.

This new report uses economic modeling to simulate the conditions necessary for the global energy sector to rapidly shift from fossil fuels to renewable power generation. It focuses on how ten key markets would need to contribute to a global energy transition, drawing out takeaways that can support in guiding the transition to renewable energy and decarbonize with a heightened sense of urgency. “The energy sector holds the key that can unlock the solutions we need to tackle climate change”, the report says. It confirms that now is the time to act.

Supercharging Net Zero addresses important implications of transitioning to a net zero world in time to contain global warming to within 1.5 degrees. All countries in this report would need to halve energy sector emissions by 2029, most of them within the next four years. At the same time, the global energy sector would need to dramatically expand its electricity generation capacity to meet growing demand. Approximately €6 trillion of investments are needed to realize this, for example in renewable energy technology and grid expansion. The world needs to invest more – and faster – than it is currently. All these investments would lead to net benefits to society and the economy. If done right, the energy transition could bring down the cost of electricity and free up billions of euros in disposable income.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcadis energy transition report radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global warming threshold Energy sector must lead the change by rapidly decarbonizing and increasing its capacity To reach net zero and limit warming to 1.5 degrees, the global energy sector needs to halve emissions this decade €6 trillion – approximately 7% of global GDP – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
Cytokinetics Announces Results From REDWOOD-HCM and GALACTIC-HF Presented in Late Breaking Clinical ...
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Telix and Radius Sign Italian Distribution Agreement for Prostate Cancer Imaging
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...