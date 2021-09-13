Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Helvetia H1 Net Income Better Than Expected Despite Record Summer Storm Claims (PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.Cites good investment result and solid technical resultsH1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 …



