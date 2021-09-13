checkAd

Helvetia H1 Net Income Better Than Expected Despite Record Summer Storm Claims

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 07:05  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.Cites good investment result and solid technical resultsH1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 …

  • (PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.
  • Cites good investment result and solid technical results
  • H1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%
  • Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 claims across the Group, more than ever before in such a short period of time
  • In June, the storms led to a net claims burden of around CHF 70 million, primarily in Switzerland
  • Business volume up 21% after Caser acquisition; up 5.2% organically
Helvetia Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helvetia H1 Net Income Better Than Expected Despite Record Summer Storm Claims (PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.Cites good investment result and solid technical resultsH1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract
Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
Helvetia H1 Net Income Better Than Expected Despite Record Summer Storm Claims
Orell Fuessli Buys Majority Stake in Procivis
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Ørsted Teams up with ATP, Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord for North Sea Energy Island Bid
RWE Gets 2 Offshore Wind Leases in North Sea for 525 MW
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Helvetia increases its growth and earnings, benefits from Caser takeover and makes a successful start to the helvetia 20.25 strategy period
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Helvetia steigert Wachstum und Gewinn, profitiert von Caser-Übernahme und startet erfolgreich in Strategieperiode helvetia 20.25
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EQS-News: Atlanto launches extensive range of functions for start-ups and SMEs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21EQS-News: Atlanto lanciert umfassende Funktionen für Jungunternehmen und KMU
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten