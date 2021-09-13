Helvetia H1 Net Income Better Than Expected Despite Record Summer Storm Claims
(PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.Cites good investment result and solid technical resultsH1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 …
(PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.Cites good investment result and solid technical resultsH1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 …
- (PLX AI) – Helvetia half year net income CHF 262.4 million vs. estimate CHF 253 million.
- Cites good investment result and solid technical results
- H1 non-life combined ratio 94.5% vs. estimate 94.1%
- Summer storms saw Helvetia receive around 50,000 claims across the Group, more than ever before in such a short period of time
- In June, the storms led to a net claims burden of around CHF 70 million, primarily in Switzerland
- Business volume up 21% after Caser acquisition; up 5.2% organically
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare