Orell Fuessli Buys Majority Stake in Procivis
(PLX AI) – Orell Füssli is acquiring a controlling majority in Procivis Ltd, a leading Swiss technology company for the digitization of services in the public sector.Orell already owned a smaller stake in Procivis from last year
