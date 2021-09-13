checkAd

Orell Fuessli Buys Majority Stake in Procivis

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Orell Füssli is acquiring a controlling majority in Procivis Ltd, a leading Swiss technology company for the digitization of services in the public sector.Orell already owned a smaller stake in Procivis from last year

  • (PLX AI) – Orell Füssli is acquiring a controlling majority in Procivis Ltd, a leading Swiss technology company for the digitization of services in the public sector.
  • Orell already owned a smaller stake in Procivis from last year
Disclaimer

