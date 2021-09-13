wallbe to be renamed Compleo Connect

Dortmund/Paderborn, September 13, 2021 - As of today, the company formerly known as wallbe GmbH, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paderborn, now trades under the name Compleo Connect GmbH. Starting on May 1, 2021, wallbe officially became a subsidiary of Compleo Charging Solutions AG, the leading provider of charging solutions for electric vehicles. With the change of name, the two companies are also making their close affiliation clear to the outside world.

wallbe is a German provider of charging solutions and thus perfectly complements the products and services of the Compleo Group. wallbe manufactures its charging stations in Schlangen in eastern Westphalia, which is only a short distance from Compleo, which is headquartered in Dortmund.

The cloud-based services as well as payment and billing tools will remain part of the product portfolio under the new Compleo Connect branding. The company also brings all this expertise to the joint development of technologies. Compleo's own experts complement this with their platform for charging stations, embedded software for both AC and DC charging, and knowledge in the field of charging station technology that complies with calibration regulations. This will create strong synergies - an important step in the Compleo Group's growth strategy.

The charging infrastructure is a decisive factor in the traffic turnaround and the market is growing rapidly throughout Germany and Europe. The combination provides the Compleo Group with additional flexibility to take advantage of opportunities in these markets. Ambitions are high in this regard, as Dominik Freund, Managing Director of Compleo Connect, explains: "We plan to expand our product portfolio in the future to drive electromobility forward in Europe as the Compleo Group. Together, we are building a complete ecosystem around charging solutions. This will enable us to offer suitable charging solutions that are always compliant with calibration regulations to a wide range of target audiences - whether commercial, public or private charging." "With our products, we will decisively advance the traffic turnaround, and that is precisely our goal," adds Managing Director Peter Gabriel.