checkAd

Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 07:33  |  46   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of …

  • (PLX AI) – Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.
  • The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of approximately NOK 7.2 billion
  • The Offer Price will be reduced by the amount of any dividend or other distributions made or declared by Ocean Yield with a record date after 12 September 2021 and prior to settlement of the Offer and increased with any incremental sales price received by the Company for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1 above USD 19 million if the FPSO is agreed to be sold prior to settlement of the Offer


Ocean Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion (PLX AI) – Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GHP Keeps Targets Unchanged Despite Losing UAE Contract
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
Orell Fuessli Buys Majority Stake in Procivis
Helvetia H1 Net Income Better Than Expected Despite Record Summer Storm Claims
United Internet Stops Shares Buyback After Only EUR 18.7 Million out of EUR 160 Million
Patrizia Buys Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 Million in Cash & Shares
Oncopeptides Shares Seen Gaining After OCEAN Data
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Bank Norwegian Takeover Condition Fulfilled, Nordax says
Ørsted Teams up with ATP, Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord for North Sea Energy Island Bid
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis