Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
(PLX AI) – Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of …
(PLX AI) – Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of …
- (PLX AI) – Ocean Yield recommends voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco AS (a company owned by funds advised by KKR) to acquire all shares of Ocean Yield at NOK 41.00 per share.
- The Offer Price implies a total consideration for all the Shares of approximately NOK 7.2 billion
- The Offer Price will be reduced by the amount of any dividend or other distributions made or declared by Ocean Yield with a record date after 12 September 2021 and prior to settlement of the Offer and increased with any incremental sales price received by the Company for the FPSO Dhirubhai-1 above USD 19 million if the FPSO is agreed to be sold prior to settlement of the Offer
Ocean Yield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare