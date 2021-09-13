Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

United Internet Stops Shares Buyback After Only EUR 18.7 Million out of EUR 160 Million (PLX AI) – United Internet terminates share buyback program after spending only EUR 18.7 million out of the EUR 160 million initially planned.The program was supposed to end in April next yearUnited Internet currently holds about 3.75% of its own …



