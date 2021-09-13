Oncopeptides Shares Seen Gaining After OCEAN Data Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 07:54 | 13 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 07:54 | (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides shares seen gaining today after OCEAN data was presented over the weekend, analysts said.As expected, the overall survival deficit on Pepaxto vs. Pomalyst was driven by younger and transplanted patientsThe study suggests a … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides shares seen gaining today after OCEAN data was presented over the weekend, analysts said.As expected, the overall survival deficit on Pepaxto vs. Pomalyst was driven by younger and transplanted patientsThe study suggests a … (PLX AI) – Oncopeptides shares seen gaining today after OCEAN data was presented over the weekend, analysts said.

As expected, the overall survival deficit on Pepaxto vs. Pomalyst was driven by younger and transplanted patients

The study suggests a clear benefit for Pepaxto in a well-defined subgroup (no prior ASCT), which represented around half of the study population

The results show that Pepaxto is a drug that has a role to play in multiple myeloma in the future; we expect the stock to trade higher on Monday, Carnegie said

Oncopeptides may file for accelerated approval in 3rd line patients with no prior ASCT based on OCEAN data

Shares could get a boost on Monday, SEB said



