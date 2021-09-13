checkAd

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: Transformational acquisition of infrastructure investment manager Whitehelm Capital strengthens PATRIZIA as a leading partner for global real assets

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
PATRIZIA AG: Transformational acquisition of infrastructure investment manager Whitehelm Capital strengthens PATRIZIA as a leading partner for global real assets

13.09.2021 / 08:01
Transformational acquisition of infrastructure investment manager Whitehelm Capital strengthens PATRIZIA as a leading partner for global real assets

  • Acquisition of Whitehelm, an international infrastructure asset manager, triples PATRIZIA's infrastructure Assets under Management (AUM) to c. EUR 5bn with mid-term goal to grow the segment to EUR 15 to 20bn
     
  • Clients will benefit from a much broader and more diversified infrastructure investment offering, including smart cities & digital infrastructure, de-carbonisation & energy transition, water and environmental services, social infrastructure and transport
     
  • Acquisition strengthens PATRIZIA's global footprint, in particular in APAC, and accelerates path to achieve net zero carbon emissions in respect of more than 70% of AUM by 2040
     
  • Initial purchase price of EUR 67m will be paid in a combination of cash and PATRIZIA shares with current Whitehelm team incentivised to drive further growth of PATRIZIA's infrastructure business

Augsburg, London, Sydney, 13 September 2021. PATRIZIA AG, a leading partner for global real assets, has entered into a share purchase agreement for the transformational acquisition of Whitehelm, an independently owned infrastructure manager with an outstanding track record spanning over 23 years. With the acquisition, PATRIZIA will further strengthen its position as a leading global real asset investment manager and increase its Assets under Management (AUM) to over EUR 50bn in line with its mid-term growth strategy. The acquisition will triple PATRIZIA's infrastructure AUM to circa EUR 5bn and PATRIZIA is aiming to grow the segment in the mid-term to EUR 15 to 20bn.

