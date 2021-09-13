checkAd

Transgene Announces Upcoming Investor Meetings

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:

  • Investor Access Forum – Physical event (Paris, France)
     September 27 & 28, 2021
  • HealthTech Innovation Days 2021 – Digital & physical event (Paris, France)
     October 4 & 5, 2021
  • European Midcap Event – Digital & physical event (Paris, France)
     October 21 & 22, 2021
  • EigenKapitalForum – Digital event
     November 22, 2021
  • Investor Day – Physical event (Paris, France)
     November 23, 2021

Next scheduled financial communication

First Half 2021 Financial Results
September 22, 2021, after trading hours – The company will host a conference call at 6:00 pm CET

About Transgene
 Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene’s myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr // Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

