Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Non-executive Chairman

13.09.2021, 08:00  |  38   |   |   

13 September 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Nally as Non-executive Chairman and to the Board of the Company, with immediate effect, replacing Joachim Conrad who will remain on the Board as a Non-executive Director.

Mr Nally has over 45 years’ experience in London’s capital markets including 18 years at Cenkos Securities PLC, a firm he co-founded in 2004. Mr Nally was an Executive Director and Head of Natural Resources at Cenkos, where he helped to build, develop and give strategic advice to a number of successful companies in the oil and gas sector. Prior to this, Mr Nally was a partner and director at Williams de Broe and an individual member of the International Stock Exchange of London.

Philip O'Quigley, Falcon’s CEO said:
“We are delighted to welcome Joe onto the board of Falcon as Non-executive Chairman. Joe’s strategic insight and vision gained from his extensive experience in oil and gas in the UK and North American markets will be a huge asset to the Company. I look forward to working with Joe as we enter the next stage of development following the exciting Amungee NW-1H test results announced on 3 September 2021. I would like to sincerely thank Joachim Conrad for his stewardship of the Company as Chairman since 2015 and I am delighted that he will remain on the board as a Non-executive Director.”

Joe Nally, Non-executive Chairman said:
“I am delighted to be joining the Board of Falcon at this exciting time with the recent significant development providing a line of sight to gas commercialisation of the Beetaloo in the Northern Territory, Australia.”

The Company provides the following disclosures in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Regulatory Disclosures

Full name (age)         

  • John Joseph (Joe) Nally (69)

Current directorships:

  • Southern Energy Corp.
  • Tennyson Court Limited
  • Waverton Property LLP

Previous directorships / partnerships (in the last five years):

  • Cenkos Securities PLC

There are no further disclosures pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies to be made in respect of Mr Nally’s appointment.

Granting of stock options
Following Mr. Nally’s formal appointment by the Board on 10 September 2021, the Company granted Mr. Nally share options (“Options”) to purchase an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares of Falcon at an exercise price of GBP£0.10 under the stock option plan approved at Falcon’s annual shareholders meeting held on 10 December 2020.

