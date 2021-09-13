checkAd

Equinor ASA Share buy-back

13.09.2021   

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 6 September 2021 until 10 September 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 503,722 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 197.7349 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK
6 September 100,539 198.0833 19,915,096.90
7 September 100,161 199.4172 19,973,826.17
8 September 100,856 197.9300 19,962,428.08
9 September 101,566 196.2692 19,934,277.57
10 September 100,600 196.9959 19,817,787.54
       
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 3,005,956 182.3792 548,223,820.58
       
Total buybacks under the programme 3,509,678 184.5831 647,827,236.84

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 14,718,452 own shares, corresponding to 0.45% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)


Attachments





