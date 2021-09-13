Patrizia Buys Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 Million in Cash & Shares Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 08:02 | 14 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia saysWhitehelm manages … (PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia saysWhitehelm manages … (PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.

With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia says

Whitehelm manages infrastructure AUM of EUR 3.2 billion with EUR 1.6 billion of additional commitments and has offices in London, Sydney and Canberra



