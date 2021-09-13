Patrizia Buys Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 Million in Cash & Shares
(PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia saysWhitehelm manages …
(PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia saysWhitehelm manages …
- (PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.
- With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia says
- Whitehelm manages infrastructure AUM of EUR 3.2 billion with EUR 1.6 billion of additional commitments and has offices in London, Sydney and Canberra
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare