Patrizia Buys Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 Million in Cash & Shares

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 08:02  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia saysWhitehelm manages …

  • (PLX AI) – Patrizia to acquire Whitehelm Capital for EUR 67 million in cash and shares.
  • With earn-outs the price can reach a low three-digit million euro amount if ambitious midterm revenue growth targets are met, Patrizia says
  • Whitehelm manages infrastructure AUM of EUR 3.2 billion with EUR 1.6 billion of additional commitments and has offices in London, Sydney and Canberra
08:01 UhrDGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA akquiriert Infrastruktur Investment Manager Whitehelm Capital und stärkt Position als führender Partner für globale Real Assets
08:01 UhrDGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: Transformational acquisition of infrastructure investment manager Whitehelm Capital strengthens PATRIZIA as a leading partner for global real assets
07:57 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: Wegweisende M&A Transaktion beschleunigt Entwicklung zu globalem Real Asset Player
07:57 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: Transformational M&A transaction to become a leading global real asset player
11.09.21ROUNDUP: 'Mieter, spürt eure Macht' - Tausende bei Berliner Mietendemo(1) 
11.09.21'Mieter, spürt eure Macht' - Hunderte bei Berliner Mietendemo
27.08.21NORDLB stuft Patrizia auf 'Halten'
