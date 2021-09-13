checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Linus Digital Finance AG in advanced negotiations with one of the world's leading alternative investment firms for loan-on-loan facility and strategic partnership

Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Financing
Linus Digital Finance AG in advanced negotiations with one of the world's leading alternative investment firms for loan-on-loan facility and strategic partnership

Berlin, 13 September 2021 - Linus Digital Finance AG (the "Company") is in advanced negotiations and is about to reach an agreement with one of the world's leading alternative investment firms for a revolving loan-on-loan facility and a strategic partnership. The Company expects to conclude negotiations and sign definitive agreements in the coming weeks. 
 
Said negotiations relate to the disclosure in the Company's securities prospectus dated 11 May 2021 (available at: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations) under Section 6.7.5 on page 56 and Section 16.1 on page O-1. 

DGAP-Adhoc: Linus Digital Finance AG in fortgeschrittenen Verhandlungen mit einer der weltweit führenden alternativen Investmentgesellschaften über Darlehensfazilität und strategische Partnerschaft
