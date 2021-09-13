DGAP-Adhoc Linus Digital Finance AG in advanced negotiations with one of the world's leading alternative investment firms for loan-on-loan facility and strategic partnership
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Financing
Berlin, 13 September 2021 - Linus Digital Finance AG (the "Company") is in advanced negotiations and is about to reach an agreement with one of the world's leading alternative investment firms for a revolving loan-on-loan facility and a strategic partnership. The Company expects to conclude negotiations and sign definitive agreements in the coming weeks.
Said negotiations relate to the disclosure in the Company's securities prospectus dated 11 May 2021 (available at: https://www.linus-finance.com/investor-relations) under Section 6.7.5 on page 56 and Section 16.1 on page O-1.
13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linus Digital Finance AG
|Alexanderstraße 7
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@linus-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.linus-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QRHL6
|WKN:
|A2QRHL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1232813
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1232813 13-Sep-2021 CET/CEST
