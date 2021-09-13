checkAd

Novian advances with ambitious technology projects

The Novian IT infrastructure and software services group had aggregated revenue of EUR 9.9 million in the first half of this year, a decrease of 6.3% compared to the same period last year. The group’s aggregated EBITDA was EUR 0.6 million and fell 21%. The Novian group’s operating profit for the six-month period was EUR 0.32 million and decreased 23.5% compared to the first half of 2020, when it was EUR 0.41 million.

 “This year Novian is distinguishing itself with ambitious projects in the technologies and software services business areas ranging from the installation and maintenance of hyperconverged IT infrastructure platforms at Lithuanian Railways’ main technology unit to the creation of a modern information system for public procurement. We welcome such multifaceted challenges that make us grow faster too, since implementing complex projects with modern and effective solutions is part of what Novian is all about,” says Evaldas Rėkus, the CEO of Novian.

He notes that the results for the first half of the year were impacted by uneven market demand and fluctuations in the value of the US dollar, and that currently the group’s companies have returned to their usual rhythm. “Financial performance was also influenced by work to increase the share of long-term managed services agreements, which give clients stability and clarity about IT service costs for several years in advance. While at this stage for us that means bigger investments to promote those services and a shifting of some revenue to future periods, having contracts for several years will ensure stable revenue of that type,” Evaldas Rėkus says. The corporate sector’s share of revenue has grown from 33% in 2019 to 44% in the first half of this year and the financial sector’s has risen from 17% to 23%, while the share of revenue from the public sector has shrunk from 44% to 28%.

 “At the start of the year we continued to refine the group’s operating areas with a focus on integrated services and gave a lot of attention to the joint activities of the merged companies Novian Systems and Acena,” the CEO says. Considering the market’s needs for digitalization, he says, the Novian group offers relevant software, business analytics and process automation solutions as well as critical IT infrastructure managed services, and is implementing digitalization projects of diverse scale.

