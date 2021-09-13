Virbac announces the acquisition of additional shares in the Centrovet group







We announce that we have bought 15% of the shares of the Centrovet group, thus increasing our stake to 66%, while retaining the possibility of subsequently acquiring all or part of the remaining shares.



Sébastien Huron, chief executive officer, Virbac group: "With this acquisition, we are consolidating our position in this promising market and strategic aquaculture segment for our Group (Chile being the world's second largest producer of salmon). Centrovet, thanks to its industrial footprint and R&D infrastructures, gives us a real competitive advantage in the Chilean aquaculture industry. With a highly engaged team, we have the ambition to further bring innovative products and solutions to the local market and to search for additional synergies on the R&D and manufacturing sides between the cold and warm-water fish segments."

