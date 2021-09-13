Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

DNB Names Ida Lerner New CFO (PLX AI) – DNB names Ida Lerner new CFO.Lerner has 14 years’ experience from DNB, the last four as Group Executive Vice President for Risk ManagementShe has previously been Head of DNB CEMEAOttar Ertzeid has decided to leave DNB after 32 years of …



