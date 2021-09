DNB Names Ida Lerner New CFO Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 08:31 | 34 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 08:31 | (PLX AI) – DNB names Ida Lerner new CFO.Lerner has 14 years’ experience from DNB, the last four as Group Executive Vice President for Risk ManagementShe has previously been Head of DNB CEMEAOttar Ertzeid has decided to leave DNB after 32 years of … (PLX AI) – DNB names Ida Lerner new CFO.Lerner has 14 years’ experience from DNB, the last four as Group Executive Vice President for Risk ManagementShe has previously been Head of DNB CEMEAOttar Ertzeid has decided to leave DNB after 32 years of … (PLX AI) – DNB names Ida Lerner new CFO.

Lerner has 14 years’ experience from DNB, the last four as Group Executive Vice President for Risk Management

She has previously been Head of DNB CEMEA

Ottar Ertzeid has decided to leave DNB after 32 years of employment in the Group, the last 2 as CFO



