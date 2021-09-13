checkAd

Share buy-back programme – week 36

Date        13.09.2021

Share buy-back programme week 36

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 5 August 2021 up to and including 30 September 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 30 July 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement

27,650

742.25

20,523,173
06 September 2021 700 759.59 531,713
07 September 2021 900 750.70 675,630
08 September 2021 900 750.19 675,171
09 September 2021 1,200 749.44 899,328
10 September 2021 1,000 745.05 745,050
Total under the current share buy-back programme

32,350

743.43

24,050,065
       
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021





361,605





622.19





224,988,722
Total bought back 393,955 632.15 249,038,787

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 393,955 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.3 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
27 760 XCSE 20210906 9:02:02.707000
28 758 XCSE 20210906 9:10:52.739000
28 760 XCSE 20210906 9:17:00.079000
10 763 XCSE 20210906 9:40:03.505000
17 763 XCSE 20210906 9:40:03.505000
28 761 XCSE 20210906 9:55:02.908000
13 760 XCSE 20210906 10:23:41.261000
54 763 XCSE 20210906 10:36:15.013000
27 763 XCSE 20210906 11:07:32.396000
17 762 XCSE 20210906 11:34:52.628000
11 762 XCSE 20210906 11:34:52.628000
28 763 XCSE 20210906 11:49:18.543000
27 764 XCSE 20210906 12:49:52.283000
27 762 XCSE 20210906 13:14:00.401000
28 761 XCSE 20210906 13:26:08.436000
22 760 XCSE 20210906 13:55:41.130000
6 760 XCSE 20210906 13:55:41.130000
27 760 XCSE 20210906 13:55:41.130000
27 760 XCSE 20210906 14:22:25.229000
27 759 XCSE 20210906 14:39:04.098000
27 759 XCSE 20210906 14:39:04.098000
27 758 XCSE 20210906 14:56:31.766000
29 756 XCSE 20210906 15:23:32.491000
10 756 XCSE 20210906 15:47:20.629000
18 756 XCSE 20210906 15:47:20.633000
28 756 XCSE 20210906 15:55:08.047000
27 755 XCSE 20210906 16:05:10.578000
55 754 XCSE 20210906 16:15:49.740379
5 754 XCSE 20210907 9:06:36.222000
50 754 XCSE 20210907 9:06:36.222000
27 753 XCSE 20210907 9:18:10.966000
29 752 XCSE 20210907 9:25:10.466000
71 752 XCSE 20210907 9:25:10.466603
29 752 XCSE 20210907 9:25:19.562021
28 755 XCSE 20210907 9:41:46.764000
29 754 XCSE 20210907 10:01:02.622000
5 754 XCSE 20210907 10:17:54.386000
23 754 XCSE 20210907 10:17:54.387000
28 753 XCSE 20210907 10:30:26.839000
23 753 XCSE 20210907 10:45:17.059000
6 753 XCSE 20210907 10:45:17.059000
27 753 XCSE 20210907 11:10:20.614000
28 751 XCSE 20210907 11:35:50.783000
28 751 XCSE 20210907 11:35:50.783000
29 751 XCSE 20210907 11:47:40.149000
6 751 XCSE 20210907 12:36:24.126000
1 752 XCSE 20210907 12:36:24.126000
13 750 XCSE 20210907 12:39:32.858000
9 750 XCSE 20210907 12:43:10.373000
55 749 XCSE 20210907 13:10:02.808000
27 749 XCSE 20210907 13:10:02.808000
25 750 XCSE 20210907 13:10:02.830000
7 750 XCSE 20210907 14:18:18.504000
26 749 XCSE 20210907 14:26:19.083000
29 749 XCSE 20210907 14:26:19.083000
27 749 XCSE 20210907 14:42:57.604000
9 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.674000
19 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.674000
28 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.674000
21 748 XCSE 20210907 15:12:02.697000
28 748 XCSE 20210907 15:38:41.097000
12 749 XCSE 20210907 16:02:55.695000
2 749 XCSE 20210907 16:02:55.695000
7 748 XCSE 20210907 16:21:29.208000
16 748 XCSE 20210907 16:21:29.208000
27 747 XCSE 20210907 16:23:35.089000
41 747 XCSE 20210907 16:48:01.877004
28 745 XCSE 20210908 9:00:19.185000
27 741 XCSE 20210908 9:06:10.608000
28 740 XCSE 20210908 9:12:26.951000
29 741 XCSE 20210908 9:25:15.613000
13 747 XCSE 20210908 9:50:23.932000
57 746 XCSE 20210908 9:51:50.586000
56 749 XCSE 20210908 10:18:12.731000
12 750 XCSE 20210908 10:53:19.732000
16 750 XCSE 20210908 10:53:19.732000
28 750 XCSE 20210908 10:53:19.732000
28 748 XCSE 20210908 11:22:32.741000
28 749 XCSE 20210908 11:52:49.322000
28 749 XCSE 20210908 11:52:49.322000
27 751 XCSE 20210908 12:55:41.894000
29 752 XCSE 20210908 13:22:23.090000
28 752 XCSE 20210908 13:22:23.090000
27 753 XCSE 20210908 14:12:35.999000
27 753 XCSE 20210908 14:19:02.224000
22 753 XCSE 20210908 14:21:02.619000
5 753 XCSE 20210908 14:21:02.619000
10 754 XCSE 20210908 14:50:49.347000
18 754 XCSE 20210908 14:50:49.347000
27 753 XCSE 20210908 15:09:02.903000
1 755 XCSE 20210908 15:36:23.543000
9 755 XCSE 20210908 15:36:23.543000
55 756 XCSE 20210908 15:41:56.929000
29 755 XCSE 20210908 15:50:23.205000
27 754 XCSE 20210908 15:58:12.788000
28 755 XCSE 20210908 16:05:15.074000
13 753 XCSE 20210908 16:09:52.531000
28 753 XCSE 20210908 16:11:06.802000
29 752 XCSE 20210908 16:15:30.025000
28 751 XCSE 20210908 16:31:02.769000
29 750 XCSE 20210908 16:37:19.664000
11 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000
1 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000
1 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000
13 749 XCSE 20210908 16:44:51.680000
28 748 XCSE 20210909 9:00:20.795000
14 748 XCSE 20210909 9:25:31.785000
2 748 XCSE 20210909 9:27:07.159000
27 748 XCSE 20210909 9:38:25.438000
28 748 XCSE 20210909 11:05:36.794000
27 749 XCSE 20210909 13:44:02.992000
53 748 XCSE 20210909 13:45:31.153000
27 748 XCSE 20210909 15:09:06.299000
4 748 XCSE 20210909 15:24:29.407000
15 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.595000
60 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.595000
5 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.595000
21 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.639000
16 749 XCSE 20210909 15:29:23.639000
27 749 XCSE 20210909 15:30:58.213000
11 749 XCSE 20210909 15:47:00.157000
69 749 XCSE 20210909 15:47:00.157000
53 749 XCSE 20210909 16:06:36.326000
26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:18:32.048000
26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:19:40.130000
20 750 XCSE 20210909 16:20:44.373000
6 750 XCSE 20210909 16:20:44.373000
27 750 XCSE 20210909 16:21:48.424000
27 750 XCSE 20210909 16:22:56.138000
20 750 XCSE 20210909 16:24:05.274000
6 750 XCSE 20210909 16:24:05.274000
26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:25:04.126000
26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:26:03.173000
26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:27:00.074000
26 750 XCSE 20210909 16:28:11.126000
24 750 XCSE 20210909 16:29:11.150000
2 750 XCSE 20210909 16:29:11.150000
375 750 XCSE 20210909 16:32:10.526244
50 750 XCSE 20210909 16:32:10.526244
27 754 XCSE 20210910 9:00:05.595000
28 751 XCSE 20210910 9:15:07.484000
28 747 XCSE 20210910 9:17:20.212000
9 746 XCSE 20210910 9:50:48.265000
27 745 XCSE 20210910 10:00:05.838000
29 745 XCSE 20210910 10:36:42.939000
28 745 XCSE 20210910 10:36:42.939000
29 747 XCSE 20210910 10:56:26.344000
27 745 XCSE 20210910 11:17:23.211000
26 744 XCSE 20210910 11:37:13.086000
1 744 XCSE 20210910 11:37:13.089000
2 745 XCSE 20210910 12:25:50.825000
5 745 XCSE 20210910 12:25:50.825000
29 744 XCSE 20210910 12:29:25.308000
28 747 XCSE 20210910 13:15:28.791000
26 747 XCSE 20210910 13:15:28.801000
29 745 XCSE 20210910 13:45:04.990000
27 745 XCSE 20210910 14:06:28.546000
28 746 XCSE 20210910 14:32:45.323000
536 744 XCSE 20210910 14:51:54.981767
31 744 XCSE 20210910 14:52:10.705211

Attachment





Disclaimer

