checkAd

Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 09:00  |  10   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the professional performance test track in Millbrook Proving Ground, one of the biggest proving grounds in U.K., Williams Advanced Engineering adjusted and tested a brand new electric model, IM L7 from China.

IM L7 in Millbrook, UK-02

  

IM L7 in Millbrook, UK-01

Born out of Williams F1 in 2010, Williams Advanced Engineering provides engineering services for top racing cars and high-end performance brands, including Aston Martin, Lotus, Jaguar and so on. It has rich experience in F1 racing car development and high performance car tuning.

Positioning itself as a high-end intelligent electric automobile brand, IM Motors comes from China. It is jointly built by SAIC Group, China's largest automobile enterprise, together with ZJ HI-TECH, China's "Silicon Valley", and Alibaba Group, China's top Internet, cloud computing and big data company.

IM L7 is the first mass-produced model of IM Motors. Equipped with four-wheel steering technology, PIRELLI P ZERO high-performance sports tire, and front and rear dual motors, it owns the maximum power of 400kW, the peak torque of 700N·m, the acceleration time of 0-100km/h of only 3.9s, and the maximum endurance of 700KM. IM L7 is reported to be officially delivered in the first quarter of 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623487/4301631362422__IM_Motors.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623488/4291631362422__IM_Motors_2.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Recently, at the professional performance test track in Millbrook Proving Ground, one of the biggest proving grounds in U.K., Williams Advanced Engineering adjusted and tested a brand new electric model, IM L7 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...