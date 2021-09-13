DGAP-News: Meet and Code / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Meet and Code : Digitization of education in Europe is key to improve digital skills 13.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Digital skills among Europeans remains a challenge. As such, the European Commission established a plan of action to equip 70% of adults with basic digital skills by 2025 and to halve the amount of 13-14-year-olds who lack digital skills to 15% by 2030.

Supporting this is Meet and Code (www.Meet-and-Code.org), Europe's biggest digital skills youth program that provides local nonprofit organizations (NPOs) with funding to host events to teach coding and digital skills. Meet and Code's partner from Haus des Stiftens gGmbH, Clemens Frede, says that the pandemic has accelerated e-learning and placed a spotlight on the positive outcomes it has had.

This is highlighted in the learnings of some of the local NPOs who play their part during Meet and Code:

1. Increased access is encouraging participation

Chairman of 2Piny Association in Poland, Jacek Suliga said e-learning during the pandemic has flooded both students and teachers alike with new technologies pushing them to adapt and learn. "This has helped everyone overcome their fears surrounding technology," he added.

Ronen Even Tzur from Kids Life Skills in Luxembourg explained that online learning also improved access to remote talent including specialized teachers.

2. COVID-19 e-acceleration

"Everyone has been pushed to use technological tools to carry out their activities, even within environments that have historically been far from the technological world - like in our schools. As a result, basic technological skills had to be developed," said a representative from Stripes Cooperativa Sociale Onlus, Italy.

Peter Zafka from Spolek Navis in the Czech republic added that online education has already improved the digital skills of both students and teachers. The online environment expands learning opportunities, improves access to educational resources.

3. More can be done to improve digital skills

Doris Raab, Head of TalentForumSaar of StudienStiftungSaar in Germany said that it is not enough just to teach children digital learning content. "They need to learn far-reaching media skills. This should be the basis for a standardized set of basic digital skills that enable educational equity."

"Each child should have access to computers and technology to develop and learn digital skills; the European Union should fund this initiative and make sure that all the member states comply," suggests Catalina and Ravzan Enescu from Give-IT.org, Romania.

However, Anna Kovbasiuk from Center of European Initiatives says that improvement of digital literacy in Europe will come with the general digitization of all the spheres of people's lives.

"At Meet and Code, we are excited to see the collaboration of the public and private sectors to empower local youth to shape their futures," says Meet and Code's Clemens Frede. "Our events kicked off on 1 September and will peak from 9 - 25 October in line with EU Code Week (https://codeweek.eu). Together, and through the power of partnerships and collaboration, we can all play our part in improving digital skills across Europe," he concludes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Meet and Code.

Download Image: https://bit.ly/3C2LzSn

