ZetaDisplay invests in marketing growth with appointment of new CMO

“The newly created role of a CMO will have a clear focus on supporting ZetaDisplay’s offering and market position in a complex international market environment. Robert’s assignment will be to create conditions for growth, communicate new innovations and support the team in reaching and engaging with new markets globally.” says Per Mandorf, President & CEO at ZetaDisplay.

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB strengthens its group marketing function to accelerate further growth with the appointment of Robert Bryhn as CMO , effective from 1 September 2021 .

Robert Bryhn, 50, has a long and solid experience from managerial positions within leading international advertising agencies with a focus on digital media (Country Manager McCann, Managing Director Ogilvy, Nordic Director Saatchi Saatchi). Robert has also worked with Digital Signage/DOOH media for several years and has a deep understanding of both the industry and its driving forces.

Robert Bryhn, CMO at ZetaDisplay explains: “This is a pivotal time for the Digital Signage industry as our customers navigate the post pandemic world in search for effective ways to communicate during an ongoing radical shift in customer and audience behaviour. I am really excited about joining ZetaDisplay group management to help propel a continued journey of growth from a European leader to a global leader. Together with all passionate ZetaDisplay colleagues I expect to further explore how we can help our customers evolve and consolidate their approaches, improve their messaging solutions and ultimately make the ZetaDisplay brand stand out in an increasingly digital world.”

The role of DS in the current market environment

Throughout the pandemic, Digital Signage has played a vital role in helping to keep people safe. This has further accelerated digital transformation within major industries including retail, transportation and healthcare. ZetaDisplay is at the forefront of innovation within the industry, delivering full turnkey solutions that span hardware expertise, proprietary software development and concept design, reacting to and understanding the evolving needs of the market and providing the tools to streamline activities and nurture growth.

Malmö, 13 September 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Robert Bryhn, CMO

Phone +46 709-80 20 80

E-mail robert.bryhn@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

