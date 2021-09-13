Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced battery manufacturing event

Attendance is projected to surpass 10,000 participants, with more than 550 suppliers showcasing the latest solutions across the transportation, stationary, portable, and industrial sectors. Patrice Boulanger, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Business Development, and Jean-Luc Cialdini, Director, Business Development – Europe, will engage with potential customers, industry representatives, research teams, and peers at Nouveau Monde’s booth, #1733.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) Sales & Marketing Team is heading to Michigan, U.S., to participate to The Battery Show on September 14-16, 2021. North America's largest and most comprehensive advanced battery manufacturing trade show, The Battery Show is a forum dedicated to advanced battery technology for electric and hybrid vehicles, utility and renewable energy support, portable electronics, medical technology, military, as well as telecommunications.

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of Nouveau Monde, stated: “North American governments, manufacturers, and technology developers are actively engaged in building local value chains and production capacity to lessen their dependence on Asian producers. Currently the Western World’s largest and most advanced graphite project being developed, Nouveau Monde is ideally positioned to provide a localized, reliable, ethical, and carbon-neutral supply of battery anode material. Patrice and Jean-Luc are eager to continue commercial discussions at The Battery Show and explore new business, R&D, and synergy opportunities within this booming ecosystem.”

Nouveau Monde is actively engaged in the development of a fully vertically integrated business operation to extract and transform natural graphite into high-performing anode material. The Company has launched construction of its flagship Matawinie mining project, 120 km North of Montréal, earlier this year to produce 100,000 tonnes per year of high-purity flake concentrate. Leveraging clean hydropower, the site is expected to become the World’s first all-electric open-pit mine for carbon-neutral operations.

Nouveau Monde is also developing its advanced manufacturing platform encompassing shaping (micronization and spheronization), purification, and coating capacity in order to provide a turn-key supply solution to battery manufacturers. Dedicated to being at the forefront of battery technology, the Company submitted a patent application for its proprietary thermochemical purification ecotechnology last month and secured licenses to commercialize engineered processes developed by Hydro-Québec’s world-renowned Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage.