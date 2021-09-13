checkAd

Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 09:05  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its phase two channel sampling program at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its phase two channel sampling program at the Blue Property (the " Property ") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Highlights

  • The phase two channel sampling program was designed to determine the grade and extent of massive sulphide carbonate replacement pods at surface. Both the phase one and phase two programs have identified early indications of a potentially large mineralized system. The phase two sampling will allow Core Assets to design subsequent programs to vector in on carbonate replacement mineralization and its porphyry source.
  • During the phase two program 15 channels were cut into heavily mineralized bedrock totalling 49.7 metres for a total of 105 samples. Additionally, 8 grab samples were collected from newly discovered massive sulfide carbonate replacement pods.
  • Channel sampling intersected a wide range of massive and semi massive sulfides including Zn, Ag, Pb, and Cu mineralization consisting of sphalerite, galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite.
  • Core Assets has now outlined a mineralized area of approximately 6.6km by 1.8km with alteration assemblages indicating this is formed from a porphyry source (based upon visual observations, see map below).
  • Results from July's phase one geochemical sampling program are expected to be released by late September 2021.
  • Core Assets plans to mobilize a field mapping team in mid September to map geochemical zoning patterns and alteration seen at surface. The extent of this mapping program will be snowfall dependent.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "The mineralization we are seeing at surface is significant and extremely exciting. It has been over 30 years since the last exploration campaigns in the area, and since then the glaciers have retreated drastically, allowing our team the opportunity to explore previously unseen rocks. We will continue to expand upon our geological knowledge of the property to further delineate and build upon our exploration model for drill testing."

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its phase two channel sampling program at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Biovica Provides Update on FDA Application Process
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted
ReelTime TV Goes Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...