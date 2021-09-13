Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its phase two channel sampling program at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its phase two channel sampling program at the Blue Property (the " Property ") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

The phase two channel sampling program was designed to determine the grade and extent of massive sulphide carbonate replacement pods at surface. Both the phase one and phase two programs have identified early indications of a potentially large mineralized system. The phase two sampling will allow Core Assets to design subsequent programs to vector in on carbonate replacement mineralization and its porphyry source.

During the phase two program 15 channels were cut into heavily mineralized bedrock totalling 49.7 metres for a total of 105 samples. Additionally, 8 grab samples were collected from newly discovered massive sulfide carbonate replacement pods.

Channel sampling intersected a wide range of massive and semi massive sulfides including Zn, Ag, Pb, and Cu mineralization consisting of sphalerite, galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite.

Core Assets has now outlined a mineralized area of approximately 6.6km by 1.8km with alteration assemblages indicating this is formed from a porphyry source (based upon visual observations, see map below).

Results from July's phase one geochemical sampling program are expected to be released by late September 2021.

Core Assets plans to mobilize a field mapping team in mid September to map geochemical zoning patterns and alteration seen at surface. The extent of this mapping program will be snowfall dependent.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "The mineralization we are seeing at surface is significant and extremely exciting. It has been over 30 years since the last exploration campaigns in the area, and since then the glaciers have retreated drastically, allowing our team the opportunity to explore previously unseen rocks. We will continue to expand upon our geological knowledge of the property to further delineate and build upon our exploration model for drill testing."