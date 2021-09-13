checkAd

Investmentpitch Media Video Discusses LUXXFOLIO Holdings’ Diversification Through the Acquisition of an Ethereum Mining and Hosting Operation – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 09:05  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX) (OTCQB:LUXFF) (FSE:LUH), a vertically integrated digital asset company, is diversifying through the acquisition of an Ethereum mining and hosting operation.

LUXXFOLIO, which focusses on Bitcoin mining and generating digital assets on the blockchain ecosystem, operates, through its wholly owned subsidiary LUXX Mining Division, an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States, powered primarily by renewable energy.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media “video” which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “LUXXFOLIO” in the search box.

The LUXX Mining Division has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Blackcloud Crypto Investments to purchase the assets of its Ethereum Mining and Hosting Operations. Lethbridge, Alberta-based Blackcloud is a cryptocurrency mining venture focused on Ethereum mining. The assets shall include the seller’s Hosting Portable Container, 136 Ethereum mining machines, 25 Ethereum crypto currency coins, and all agreements related to the mining and hosting of the Ethereum mining operations.

Based on current mining economics, these Ether Miners will contribute approximately 17.5 Ethereum per month based on current difficulty rates. The acquisition adds 6 Peta Hash per second of BTC equivalent Hash Rate. Based on current miner delivery schedule, the company is expecting to reach production in excess of 151 Peta Hash per second by the end of this calendar year and is targeting a hash rate of 310 Peta Hash per second by July of next year.

Ken MacLean, President of LUXX Mining Division, stated: “We are exploring a number of diversification efforts and mining Ethereum is a natural fit into our operations. We also see staking and proof of work as complimentary to our mission. We will continue to explore integrating other mining operations as the industry continues to consolidate.”

Commenting on the transaction, Blackcloud Crypto Investments stated: “There is tremendous upside in LUXXFOLIO and we look forward to participating in the company’s growth.”

In consideration for the transaction, LUXXFOLIO will issue 711,300 common shares of LUXXFOLIO, which will have a four month hold period, to Blackcloud Crypto Investments.

The shares are trading at $0.63 on the CSE under the symbol “LUXX”. The company also trades on the OTCQB under the symbol “LUXFF” and recently began trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “LUH”.

For more information on this investment opportunity, please visit the company’s website www.luxxfolio.com, or follow the company on any of its social media platforms including twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. You can also contact Dean Linden, CEO, at 604-398-3837 or email DLinden@luxxfolio.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investmentpitch Media Video Discusses LUXXFOLIO Holdings’ Diversification Through the Acquisition of an Ethereum Mining and Hosting Operation – Video Available on Investmentpitch.com VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings (CSE:LUXX) (OTCQB:LUXFF) (FSE:LUH), a vertically integrated digital asset company, is diversifying through the acquisition of an Ethereum mining and hosting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Valneva Receives Notice of Termination of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement by UK Government
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...