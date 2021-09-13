checkAd

Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

Date: 13 September 2021

 

Name of applicant: Mothercare plc
Name of scheme: The Mothercare plc SAYE plans (“SAYE”)

Warrants
Period of return: From: 12 March 2021 To: 12 September 2021
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 8,356,332
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 14,999,997 (Warrants)
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 23,356,329

 

Name of contact: Lynne Medini, Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01923 206186




