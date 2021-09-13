Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on Financial Restructuring

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 1 September 2021 in relation to directions given by the Singapore Court regarding applications made by Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd ("PRPL") to extend the original moratorium orders (granted by the Singapore Court on 27 May 2021) up to 31 January 2022 or such other date as the Singapore Court thinks fit in HC/SUM 3983/2021 and HC/SUM 3984/2021 (the "Moratorium Extension Applications").



At the hearing for the Moratorium Extension Applications held today, the Singapore Court granted the Moratorium Extension Applications in full, as set out below:



