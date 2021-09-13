checkAd

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on Financial Restructuring

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 1 September 2021 in relation to directions given by the Singapore Court regarding applications made by Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd ("PRPL") to extend the original moratorium orders (granted by the Singapore Court on 27 May 2021) up to 31 January 2022 or such other date as the Singapore Court thinks fit in HC/SUM 3983/2021 and HC/SUM 3984/2021 (the "Moratorium Extension Applications").

At the hearing for the Moratorium Extension Applications held today, the Singapore Court granted the Moratorium Extension Applications in full, as set out below:

  1. Pursuant to Section 64 of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 (Act 40 of 2018) ("IRDA"):
    1. That the orders under Section 64(1) of the IRDA granted in the original moratorium orders (and reproduced at paragraphs 1 to 5 below) be extended until 31 January 2022 or until further orders are made:
      • no resolution for the winding up of Prosafe SE/ PRPL shall be passed;
      • no appointment of a receiver or manager over any property or undertaking of Prosafe SE/ PRPL shall be made;
      • no proceedings (other than proceedings under section 210 or 212 of the Companies Act, or sections 64, 66, 69 or 70 of the IRDA) whether before a court, arbitral tribunal, administrative agency or otherwise, and whether current, pending or threatened against Prosafe SE/ PRPL shall be commenced or continued, except with the leave of the Court and subject to such terms as the Court imposes;
      • no execution, distress or other legal process shall be commenced, continued or levied against any property of Prosafe SE/ PRPL, except with the leave of the Court and subject to such terms as the Court imposes;
      • no step shall be taken to enforce any security over any property of Prosafe SE/ PRPL, or to repossess any goods held by Prosafe SE/ PRPL under any chattels leasing agreement, hire-purchase agreement, or retention of title agreement, except with the leave of the Court and subject to such terms as the Court imposes; and
      • no right of re-entry or forfeiture under any lease in respect of any premises occupied by Prosafe SE/ PRPL shall be enforced (including pursuant to Sections 18 or 18A of the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act (Cap. 61)), except with the leave of the Court and subject to such terms as the Court imposes;
    2. Prosafe SE/ PRPL be entitled to attend and make submissions at the hearing of any application(s) for leave to the Court to commence, continue, levy, or enforce any of the proceedings, or to take any steps restrained by the order in paragraph 1(a) above;
