Elis announces the launch of a tap issue of €200 million Senior Notes due 2028 and a tender offer on Senior Notes due 2023

13.09.2021   

Saint-Cloud, September 13, 2021 – Elis (the “Company”) announces today the launch of a €200 million tap issue of 1.625% Notes due 2028 (the “New Notes”) under its EMTN Programme (Euro Medium Term Notes), to be assimilated and form a single series with the existing €350,000,000 1.625% Notes due 2028 issued on 3 October 2019, and the simultaneous launch of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to repurchase a part of the €650 million 1.875% Notes admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013318094) issued on February 2018 and due 15 February 2023 (the “2023 Notes”).

The Tender Offer is subject to the successful completion of the issuance of the New Notes and includes a priority allocation mechanism for holders of the 2023 Notes expressing their firm intention tender their notes and to subscribe for the New Notes. The maximum amount accepted for the Tender Offer will be announced by the Company as soon as reasonably practicable after the pricing of the New Notes and is expected to be at least equal to the aggregate principal amount of the New Notes.

The Tender Offer will expire on 20 September 2021 and its results are expected to be announced on 21 September 2021 (subject to the right of the Company to extend, withdraw, terminate, amend or re-open the Tender Offer).

The purpose of the Tender Offer and issuance of the New Notes is to proactively manage the Company’s debt profile and to extend its average maturity.   

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.  The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Elis has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Investor Relations Director – Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Disclaimer

