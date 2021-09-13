checkAd

Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 09:15  |  41   |   |   

The new "For Moments Like No Other" campaign celebrates a brilliant, energetic return to adventure, wanderlust, new connections, and romantic instances showcasing the integral role of natural diamonds in celebrating life

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) announces the launch of its second global "For Moments Like No Other" advertising campaign inspired by the "Love Life" thought. The campaign stars the actress and NDC Global Ambassador, Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council’s Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year

Ms. de Armas radiates throughout the Mallorca, Spain-shot campaign, fully embodying "Love Life" as an inspirational call to action, and rejoicing in various social settings as natural diamonds help generate new memories. Ms. de Armas was approached for the sophomore "For Moments Like No Other" campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds. Gregarious, confident, talented, and worldly, she is a fitting ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council's unique, international mission.

"Diamond jewellery sales have seen record-breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic," said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. "Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life's moments. This campaign emanates the 'Love Life' manifesto to the core. We're thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience."

"I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn't be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council," said Ms. de Armas.

Ms. de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewellery collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton. Ms. McNaughton is an active participant in NDC's Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative with Lorraine Schwartz, which was launched in January 2021. The collection is available at madebymalyia.com and is being interpreted by retailers globally for the holiday season.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year The new "For Moments Like No Other" campaign celebrates a brilliant, energetic return to adventure, wanderlust, new connections, and romantic instances showcasing the integral role of natural diamonds in celebrating life MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
Innova Medical Group Gifts £10m To Launch Global Pandemic Institute In Liverpool
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Williams Provided Performance Tuning for a Chinese EV IM L7 in Millbrook
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Newgen to Participate in MEBIS Plus 2021 Event in Dubai
VfB Stuttgart Taps Catapult for New Multi-Year Deal
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $96.90 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Materia Becomes Distribution Partner of Eurox Pharma for German-Produced Medical Cannabis Extracts
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Industrial Vending Machine Market worth $1.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...