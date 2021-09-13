Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council’s Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) announces the launch of its second global "For Moments Like No Other" advertising campaign inspired by the "Love Life" thought. The campaign stars the actress and NDC Global Ambassador, Ana de Armas.

The new "For Moments Like No Other" campaign celebrates a brilliant, energetic return to adventure, wanderlust, new connections, and romantic instances showcasing the integral role of natural diamonds in celebrating life

Ms. de Armas radiates throughout the Mallorca, Spain-shot campaign, fully embodying "Love Life" as an inspirational call to action, and rejoicing in various social settings as natural diamonds help generate new memories. Ms. de Armas was approached for the sophomore "For Moments Like No Other" campaign as she radiantly captures a zest for life alongside a deep appreciation of natural diamonds. Gregarious, confident, talented, and worldly, she is a fitting ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council's unique, international mission.

"Diamond jewellery sales have seen record-breaking growth as we emerge from the pandemic," said David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. "Consumers are eager to create new memories and natural diamonds are synonymous with celebrating life's moments. This campaign emanates the 'Love Life' manifesto to the core. We're thrilled to have Ana de Armas back with us for another year to share the magic of natural diamonds with a global audience."

"I hope this campaign brings joy and hope to everyone. I hope that it inspires people to love stronger, to enjoy every minute and cherish the moments of happiness with their loved ones. It was an amazing experience working with this incredible team and I couldn't be happier to be working again with the Natural Diamond Council," said Ms. de Armas.

Ms. de Armas wears an 11-piece diamond jewellery collection that was custom designed for the campaign by the Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton. Ms. McNaughton is an active participant in NDC's Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative with Lorraine Schwartz, which was launched in January 2021. The collection is available at madebymalyia.com and is being interpreted by retailers globally for the holiday season.