XRApplied Partners With Hollywood Creative Academy

Matt Coleman, Chair of The Hollywood Academy, said: “HCA and XRA will strive to become leaders in the exploding edutainment industry, which is expected to exceed $7.8 billion by 2025. As a result of new forms of learning during the last 18 months of the pandemic, the online education market has been booming and we see major revenue and growth opportunities moving forward.” Speaking on behalf of XRA, Aleksey Andreychenko stated that “HCA will serve as a great proof of concept for what we can accomplish on the digital distribution side, which ultimately leads to monetization. We are excited at the prospect of working with a great company that offers excellent content solutions that we can help them monetize.” The Hollywood Creative Academy launches worldwide in Q4 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) ( CSE: XRA ) The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with Hollywood Creative Academy (“HCA”) by way of a revenue share agreement. HCA offers students short form video courses featuring global experts in the fields of AR/VR content creation, music, film/streaming, fashion and more. XRA will publish a custom mobile app on iOS and Google play, and then supply ASO/SEO digital marketing services via their proprietary marketing platform to maximize downloads and user acquisition.

About Hollywood Creative Academy. HCA produces exciting and engaging short-form video courses focused on the creative sector, offering exclusive access to leaders in entertainment. Experts reveal secrets and behind the scenes knowledge in the fields of film/television, streaming, music, fashion, and creative technologies - such as AR/VR/MR content creation. HCA’s vision is to develop the next generation of leading creatives by providing video tutorials, exclusive webinars, workshops, and 1-on-1 sessions with industry leaders. Students will be able to access the content from anywhere in the world. For more information: www.HollywoodCreativeAcademy.com

About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

Further information about XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com , on the CSE website, www.thecse.com , and the Company’s website, www.xrapplied.com

