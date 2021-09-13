checkAd

XRApplied Partners With Hollywood Creative Academy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 09:15  |  50   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) (CSE: XRA) The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with Hollywood Creative Academy (“HCA”) by way of a revenue share agreement. HCA offers students short form video courses featuring global experts in the fields of AR/VR content creation, music, film/streaming, fashion and more. XRA will publish a custom mobile app on iOS and Google play, and then supply ASO/SEO digital marketing services via their proprietary marketing platform to maximize downloads and user acquisition.

Matt Coleman, Chair of The Hollywood Academy, said: “HCA and XRA will strive to become leaders in the exploding edutainment industry, which is expected to exceed $7.8 billion by 2025. As a result of new forms of learning during the last 18 months of the pandemic, the online education market has been booming and we see major revenue and growth opportunities moving forward.” Speaking on behalf of XRA, Aleksey Andreychenko stated that “HCA will serve as a great proof of concept for what we can accomplish on the digital distribution side, which ultimately leads to monetization. We are excited at the prospect of working with a great company that offers excellent content solutions that we can help them monetize.” The Hollywood Creative Academy launches worldwide in Q4 2021.

About Hollywood Creative Academy. HCA produces exciting and engaging short-form video courses focused on the creative sector, offering exclusive access to leaders in entertainment. Experts reveal secrets and behind the scenes knowledge in the fields of film/television, streaming, music, fashion, and creative technologies - such as AR/VR/MR content creation. HCA’s vision is to develop the next generation of leading creatives by providing video tutorials, exclusive webinars, workshops, and 1-on-1 sessions with industry leaders. Students will be able to access the content from anywhere in the world. For more information: www.HollywoodCreativeAcademy.com

About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)
XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

Further information about XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company’s website, www.xrapplied.com

For Further information about the Company, please contact:        
Alexandria Stone
Spyrock Consulting Inc.
Telephone 604.351.6259
Email: ir@xrapplied.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any time. 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XRApplied Partners With Hollywood Creative Academy VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) (CSE: XRA) The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with Hollywood Creative Academy (“HCA”) by way of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
MISTRAS Group to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of ...
MacroGenics Announces Presentations at ESMO 2021 Virtual Annual Congress
Valneva Receives Notice of Termination of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreement by UK Government
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...