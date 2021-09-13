GHP Specialty Care Falls 15% After Losing UAE Contract
- (PLX AI) – GHP Specialty Care shares fell 15% in early trading after the company announced over the weekend it lost a United Arab Emirates contract.
- The company kept its medium-term targets unchanged despite the contract loss, but Carnegie analysts cut their price recommendation on the stock by 20%, to SEK 24 from SEK 30
