On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 31,563 818,45 25,832,712,74 6 September 2021 3,500 828,26 2.898.905,10 7 September 2021 3,303 831,36 2.745.986,04 8 September 2021 3,500 828,90 2.901.142,30 9 September 2021 3,500 823,65 2.882.781,30 10 September 2021 3,500 789,89 2.764.621,65 Accumulated under the program 48,866 819.10 40,026,149.13

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 606,165 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

