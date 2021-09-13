Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 45/2021 – 13 SEPTEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to
be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|31,563
|818,45
|25,832,712,74
|6 September 2021
|3,500
|828,26
|2.898.905,10
|7 September 2021
|3,303
|831,36
|2.745.986,04
|8 September 2021
|3,500
|828,90
|2.901.142,30
|9 September 2021
|3,500
|823,65
|2.882.781,30
|10 September 2021
|3,500
|789,89
|2.764.621,65
|Accumulated under the program
|48,866
|819.10
|40,026,149.13
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 606,165 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments
0 Kommentare