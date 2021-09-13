checkAd

SBB Rises 2% as Brokers Lift Price Targets

Autor: PLX AI
13.09.2021, 09:23  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.It's very clear that SBB will continue to grow fast, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, …

  • (PLX AI) – SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.
  • It's very clear that SBB will continue to grow fast, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, raising their price target to SEK 56 from SEK 46
  • The share is trading at a too low premium given the low risk on the company's income, Kepler said
