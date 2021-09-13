SBB Rises 2% as Brokers Lift Price Targets
(PLX AI) – SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.It's very clear that SBB will continue to grow fast, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, …
(PLX AI) – SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.It's very clear that SBB will continue to grow fast, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, …
- (PLX AI) – SBB shares were up more than 2% at the open after several Nordic brokers raised their price targets on the stock and reiterated buy recommendations.
- It's very clear that SBB will continue to grow fast, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, raising their price target to SEK 56 from SEK 46
- The share is trading at a too low premium given the low risk on the company's income, Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare