Adler Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2021 / 09:30
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Sven-Christian Frank
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Chief Legal Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 Adler Group S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial
Wertpapier


DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
DGAP-News: ADLER begrüßt Feststellung des Europäischen Gerichtshofs: Österreichische Übernahmekommission nicht europarechtskonform - Bescheide gegen ADLER gegenstandslos
DGAP-News: ADLER welcomes finding of the European Court of Justice: Austrian Takeover Commission does not comply with European law - notices against ADLER irrelevant
DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Adler Group auf 'Buy'
Adler Group: Co-CEO kauft Aktienpaket über die Börse
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. english
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
Adler Group: Sehr unterschiedliche Meinungen
DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Adler Group auf 'Buy'
BARCLAYS stuft Adler Group auf 'Underweight'
