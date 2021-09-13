Euvic and Unity Group join forces. Together they will build a leader in the digital transformation of enterprises in Europe



Euvic and Unity Group, one of the leading players in the domestic IT services market, are entering into a unique collaboration. As an expert in digital commerce transformation, Unity Group will build a completely new business pillar within Euvic Group - commerce transformation - thus creating a dedicated proposal for this sector. The whole project is in line with the strategy of Euvic Group - Integrator 2.0 - but it is also a materialization of Unity Group's efforts to accelerate development and enable wider access to the markets and industries in which Euvic operates.

As a result of the pandemic, the digital transformation of companies has significantly accelerated, and recent months have shown that it will only continue. The driving force behind this process are companies providing professional IT consulting and services, among which (both regionally and globally) there is fierce competition. In this situation, Poland's fragmented industry needs strong, integrated players with a broad end-to-end offer that is attractive to both local and international customers. Facing this challenge, the shareholders of Euvic Group and Unity Group decided to join forces and use the synergy effect resulting from this cooperation. The goal: to create a European champion in the area of digital transformation.

"Given the growing importance of e-commerce, we see the need to offer our clients new competencies and solutions. That is why we want to increase the diversity of our services with digital transformation consulting and solutions supporting its implementation. The competences of Unity Group management are also of great importance and will significantly strengthen the whole Euvic Group" says Wojciech Wolny, co-founder and CEO of Euvic. "We have a similar approach to conducting business - we want to be active on the M&A market and consistently build an image of a market leader with an international range" he adds.

"Joining Euvic Group will continue the implementation of our long-term growth strategy in the area of digital commerce transformation. This partnership is an ambitious step that will allow us to scale up our operations and expand faster, including internationally. After finalizing a series of transactions based on a share exchange, Unity Group will remain an autonomous company that will become part of Euvic Group. At the same time, the existing owners of Unity Group will become shareholders of Euvic. We will operate under the same name and with the same, or even larger, team of employees." says Grzegorz Kuczyński, CEO of Unity Group.