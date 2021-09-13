checkAd

BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 09:30  |  60   |   |   

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) announces today that it has entered into a sales services agreement with Canada’s leading cannabis sales agency, Velvet Management Inc.

Velvet Management is a premier full-service cannabis marketing agency that represents Canadian Licensed Producers at all levels of selling and marketing, to government buyers and private retailers. A privately-owned company with a brokerage/agency model, Velvet works with premium licensed producers and processors nationally, including The Valens Company (TSX:VLNS), Citizen Stash, The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX:TGOD), Harvest One (TSXV:HVT), FIGR (OTC:PYYX), Sugarbud (CSE:SUGR), and Collective Project.

Velvet will take on the role of BevCanna’s “feet on the street” retail sales force across Canada, representing BevCanna’s house brands, including their award-winning partner and #1 selling US beverage brand, Keef Brands.1 As BevCanna’s representative, Velvet has begun pre-sales of the soon-to-launch Keef Brands across key markets; building awareness and providing marketing information and trade tools to retailers to drive sales of BevCanna products. BevCanna will also invest in Health Canada-compliant product sampling and budtender education, driving purchases through budtender recommendations.

“Engaging Velvet, a leading agency in the Canadian market, will accelerate our sales penetration nationally and build awareness through their substantial network of retailers,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “Velvet has already begun to pre-sell BevCanna products in key provinces including Ontario, Canada’s largest market for cannabis products, and as we launch the Keef brand across the country, Velvet will expand our reach into a wider range of retailers in each province.”

1 BDSA

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) is a diversified health & wellness beverage and natural products company. BevCanna develops and manufactures a range of alkaline, plant-based, and cannabinoid beverages and supplements for both in-house brands and white-label clients.

With decades of experience creating, manufacturing and distributing iconic brands that resonate with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the nutraceutical and cannabis-infused beverage categories. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a pristine alkaline spring water aquifer and a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles annually. BevCanna’s extensive distribution network includes more than 3,000 points of retail distribution through its market-leading TRACE brand, its Pure Therapy natural health and wellness e-commerce platform, its fully licensed Canadian cannabis manufacturing and distribution network, and a partnership with #1 U.S. cannabis beverage company Keef Brands.

