Bakkafrost Gains 2% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost shares rose 2% in early trading after Nordea analysts upgraded their recommendation to buy.
- Price target NOK 830 implies 11% upside from this morning's level
- Bakkafrost's offshore strategy will be the key growth driver, with potential for the company's production capacity to reach 180,000 tonnes in 5-7 years, which may imply a share price of NOK 980, Nordea said
