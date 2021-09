Bakkafrost Gains 2% After Nordea Upgrades to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 13.09.2021, 09:27 | 48 | 0 | 0 13.09.2021, 09:27 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost shares rose 2% in early trading after Nordea analysts upgraded their recommendation to buy.Price target NOK 830 implies 11% upside from this morning's levelBakkafrost's offshore strategy will be the key growth driver, with … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost shares rose 2% in early trading after Nordea analysts upgraded their recommendation to buy.Price target NOK 830 implies 11% upside from this morning's levelBakkafrost's offshore strategy will be the key growth driver, with … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost shares rose 2% in early trading after Nordea analysts upgraded their recommendation to buy.

Price target NOK 830 implies 11% upside from this morning's level

Bakkafrost's offshore strategy will be the key growth driver, with potential for the company's production capacity to reach 180,000 tonnes in 5-7 years, which may imply a share price of NOK 980, Nordea said



