SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary plans to launch its next-generation electric delivery van. For the video, please find it at https://vimeo.com/601194093. For more information about EdisonFuture, please go to https://edisonfuture.com/.

EdisonFuture's electric delivery van EF1-V series, utilized the same chassis and platform of EdisonFuture's EF1-T Pickup Truck series, is a robust and modern multi-purpose van for work, travel, family or personal use in different road and environment conditions from city streets to countryside off-road. It adds a light-duty solution to - the medium-duty class 4 electric vehicle family built by Phoenix Motorcars. The delivery van is developed in a partnership with Icona, a world-renowned design firm with a wealth of experience in the mobility sector. Targeted at last mile fleets including e-commerce, grocery, food and store delivery segments, the van will be available in multiple cargo box options to give user different choices for cargo space. The van will feature sliding doors on the side and easy access doors at the rear. The unique solar charging option on the roof gives the vehicle extra energy charging when it's on the road or in parking lot during the daytime.

With the current pandemic, the shift in attitude towards clean transportation, and consumer acceptance growing with Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) technology, the environment enables new vehicle offerings such as an eco-friendly delivery van. Last mile delivery is a growing need due to explosive increases in e-commerce and exponential growth of restaurant and grocery deliveries to homes, especially in urban metros. The last-mile delivery market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 59.81 billion during 2021-2025, according to a recent report from Technavio.

