VfB Stuttgart Taps Catapult for New Multi-Year Deal

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VfB Stuttgart, one of the most successful German football clubs in history, has selected Catapult to power its video performance analysis infrastructure with the use of MatchTracker and Focus solutions. This is in addition to Stuttgart's recent multi-year subscription to Vector, Catapult's wearable solution for performance insights, which was finalized just weeks ago.

The sale of the three combined solutions to the high-profile team is significant early proof of Catapult's strategy to contextualize performance insights within video, and the underlying rationale, importance, and value of the recent acquisition of SBG Sports Software. This growth proves the sophistication of today's best teams and the demand for Catapult's newly expanded portfolio of solutions.

VfB Stuttgart joins a growing number of Bundesliga clubs in adopting Catapult's broad suite of innovative performance analysis tools for the First Team and Academy Teams. VfB Stuttgart will be using MatchTracker and Focus applications to perform their pre-match planning, live in-game analysis, and post-match reviews. And they will use Vector for the most accurate and efficient data about performance, risk, and return to play.

MatchTracker produces live, real-time tactical and physical data analysis that empowers teams to enhance athlete performance and competitive strategy. Focus offers the ability to record multiple channels live with instant replay and custom tagging. Backroom staff can package video and analysis for live- and post-match review on tablets. In addition Vector, the world's smallest GNSS/LPS device, will deliver live algorithms, communications, and enhanced performance insights and functionality to coaches and athletes.

Catapult will provide VfB Stuttgart with intuitive, customizable, and efficient workflows, dashboards, and analysis templates to enable their coaching staff and players to get an enhanced level of analysis and unleash their full potential.

"We are proud to be partnering with Catapult and we look forward to building on our already-strong working relationship for years to come, says Mathias Munz, Manager of Science, Technology & Innovations at VfB Stuttgart. "Catapult has an intimate knowledge of performance analysis, and working closely with them will allow us to streamline our processes and gain a deeper understanding into our data."

"Our new partnership with Stuttgart further signifies our portfolio of solutions as the most innovative and sophisticated performance analysis software set for athletes around the world," says Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. "We are looking forward to a long-term partnership that will serve as another strong calling card for Catapult in the Bundesliga.

"Additionally, we are excited by the growth opportunities ahead of us with the integration of SBG into Catapult's technology. We are confident this is the first of many new customers in the months and years ahead that will come from this strategic acquisition."

The new multi-year agreement strengthens Catapult's role within the world's best football associations and allows VfB Stuttgart to join the more than 150 federations and associations around the world that are already on Catapult's roster, including current World Cup winners the French Football Federation (FFF), 2021 Copa America winners the Argentina National team, and the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF).

ABOUT CATAPULT
 Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on Earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, and quantify return to play. Catapult has more than 340 staff based across 24 locations worldwide, working with more than 3,200 elite teams in 137 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult or to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapultsports.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for updates and insights.

Contact: Blair Hammond, blair.hammond@catapultsports.com




