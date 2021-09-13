checkAd

bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking

bunq, the app-based Dutch challenger bank, has partnered with leading specialised payments platform, Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), to provide customers with access to cash services. Customers who prefer to use cash in their daily lives can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to conveniently add cash into their bunq accounts.

The international roll-out of the partnership between Paysafe and bunq, which starts with 21 European countries, facilitates quick and secure cash deposits directly via the bunq mobile app: After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a unique barcode for the transaction. The customer can then go to a nearby payment point, scan the barcode at the point of sales terminal and make the payment in cash. The deposited amount will show on the bunq balance within minutes. Paysafecash is available at around 190,000 payment points in 29 countries (including the US and Canada), providing an extensive network for bunq customers in the 21 countries where the service has been activated.

Ali Niknam, founder and CEO of bunq, commented, "bunq was founded to challenge what banking is and can do. By putting our users first we have created a bank that is super focused on making life easy in a sustainable way. Teaming up with Paysafe means bunq users in even more European countries now have a safe and easy way to add cash to their bunq accounts."

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, the team behind Paysafecash, added: “The partnership between bunq and Paysafe allows for truly convenient and inclusive banking services. Our well-established eCash network provides a perfect extension to app-based digital banking and allows bunq to reach cash-reliant customers, which represent a considerable and attractive target audience.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

*The service is available in the following countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

About Paysafecash

Paysafecash, from leading specialised payments platform Paysafe, is an eCash payment method for customers who want to pay online easily and safely using cash. Available in nearly 30 countries, Paysafecash makes online transactions possible for customers, who do not have a debit or credit card, or who do not want to use them online. Payments are made by generating a barcode during the online checkout, which can then be scanned and paid for in person at one of more than 190,000 payment points. Paysafecash was launched in 2018 by the same Paysafe team who created the award-winning, prepaid cash solution paysafecard in 2000. A market leader in eCash payment solutions, paysafecard allows customers to buy prepaid vouchers that they can then redeem online.

Wertpapier


